Tough Times Behind Him, Anderson Grinding Forward
CHAPEL HILL – Former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was sacked 48 times last season with the Tar Heels.
A big reason arguably the best signal-caller in school history wasn't protected was UNC's inability to keep a healthy body at the center position.
Starting center Brian Anderson dealt with an ankle injury that stemmed from an offseason surgery in which he never fully recovered. It worsened during the season, minimizing his availability and effectiveness.
As a result, the Tar Heels relied on a center-by-committee approach at specific parts of last fall. Former walk-on Quirion Johnson received a healthy portion of reps before dealing with nagging injuries of his own, most of which he worked through. The coaching staff even attempted to convert offensive tackle Cayden Baker to the position in a near-emergency effort in the middle of the season.
Injured football players have two choices: They can sit out until fully healthy or fight through the pain and play for their teammates. Anderson is a grinder and competitor, so he tried to gut it out.
"It was hard for me as the year went along," said Anderson. "I never thought about backing out and not doing it because, at the end of the day, if I was ever needed, I would do anything to help this team."
Anderson played a career-low 273 snaps last season, since becoming a starter in 2019, and the results weren’t up to his standard. Batting various degrees of pain all season, Anderson recorded his lowest offensive PFF grade since becoming a regular in the rotation. However, he knows that scouts will not see his injury as an excuse.
"It was hard for me too because I would go into games and there would be games where I didn't grade out well at all," said Anderson, who was All-ACC honorable mention in 2020. "You can't make excuses like well, ‘I'm hurt,’ or ‘I'm limping,’ at the end of the day, production is production.
“And it just wasn't where it needed to be by me or some of the other guys. But whenever it was time for me to step in, I was always there and always willing."
Now that Anderson is healthy again, starting at center is not guaranteed.
This offseason, UNC Coach Mack Brown decided to hit the transfer portal, address the depth issue, and came away with a commitment from graduate transfer Corey Gaynor. Gaynor started for three years at Miami, including some time at offensive guard, and according to Anderson, the two get along well off the field, but it is all business on it.
"I told him the first week,” Anderson said, referring to when Gaynor arrived at UNC in January, “‘You are coming in trying to take my job. My job is not to let you take my job.’ We both get that and we both respect that and it's a battle every single day.”
People often don't miss things until their taken away from them, or almost taken away. After the kind of season Anderson endured last fall, his appreciation for the game is absolute, maybe more than ever before.
"I'm glad to be back healthy," said Anderson. "Back competing and playing the best ball I've ever played."
As Anderson completely heals from his injuries, the battle he and Gaynor have will make the two veterans better, but more important, give Carolina stability at the most important position along the offensive line. And given its pass protection and other issues last season, this is a positive starting point moving forward.