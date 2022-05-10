Tough Times Behind Him, Anderson Grinding Forward

CHAPEL HILL – Former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was sacked 48 times last season with the Tar Heels.

A big reason arguably the best signal-caller in school history wasn't protected was UNC's inability to keep a healthy body at the center position.

Starting center Brian Anderson dealt with an ankle injury that stemmed from an offseason surgery in which he never fully recovered. It worsened during the season, minimizing his availability and effectiveness.

As a result, the Tar Heels relied on a center-by-committee approach at specific parts of last fall. Former walk-on Quirion Johnson received a healthy portion of reps before dealing with nagging injuries of his own, most of which he worked through. The coaching staff even attempted to convert offensive tackle Cayden Baker to the position in a near-emergency effort in the middle of the season.

Injured football players have two choices: They can sit out until fully healthy or fight through the pain and play for their teammates. Anderson is a grinder and competitor, so he tried to gut it out.

"It was hard for me as the year went along," said Anderson. "I never thought about backing out and not doing it because, at the end of the day, if I was ever needed, I would do anything to help this team."

Anderson played a career-low 273 snaps last season, since becoming a starter in 2019, and the results weren’t up to his standard. Batting various degrees of pain all season, Anderson recorded his lowest offensive PFF grade since becoming a regular in the rotation. However, he knows that scouts will not see his injury as an excuse.



