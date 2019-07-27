CHARLOTTE - Last year was a challenge on and off the field for Myles Dorn.

Not only did the North Carolina safety play through a knee injury all season that he picked up in the first game against California, he lost both his grandfathers, too.

For many, dealing with that level of adversity all while trying to be the best student-athlete and teammate you can would be quite the challenge for a college junior. But, as the old saying goes, “pain builds character,” and it certainly did for Dorn.

“Honestly, that’s probably the toughest thing I’ve been through just this past year,” Dorn said last Thursday at the ACC Kickoff. “Just being in that place was bad but it helped me at the same time.”

The adversity didn’t stop there.

Dorn dealt with another knee injury during the spring that limited his reps at the start of spring practice. After a few weeks of non-contact, he had surgery in early April that kept him out until mid-June when he was finally cleared to play again.

Not being able to play the sport he loves for a prolonged period of time was understandably tough for Dorn. But, just as he did that previous fall, he made the best out of a tough situation and used it as motivation to get back on the field.

“When you’re an athlete, your body is what people praise you for,” he said. “It’s what you need to do what you do and when that’s gone, your sense of who you are leaves and you feel forgotten.