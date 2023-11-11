CHAPEL HILL – The combined overall records of the nine football teams North Carolina has played to date is 36-45. The combined ACC record of the five league foes the Tar Heels have faced is 8-18. So, it’s not exactly a stretch calling UNC’s last three games of the regular season by far it’s most challenging stretch of the campaign. It’s not really close. Duke, which the Tar Heels host this weekend, is 6-3 overall, 3-2 in the ACC, and has been ranked in eight different weeks. Clemson is 5-4 and 2-4, but has easily been the league’s top program over the last decade and one of the best in the nation. Plus, the game is at Death Valley. And NC State, which is 6-3 and 3-2, has been one of the more stable programs in the ACC in recent years, and will host the Heels in the hornet’s nest called Carter-Finley Stadium. So, the combined marks of the remaining opponents is 17-10 overall, and 8-8 in league play. “We have three really good opponents and really tough games in the ACC ahead of us,” said UNC senior linebacker Cedric Gray, who will play his final home game at Kenan Stadium when the teams kick off at 8 PM on Saturday night.

Cedric Gray (33) says he and the Tar Heels know what's at stake these last three games and are ready. (Kevin Roy/THI)

On top of that, all three opponents pride themselves on their physicality. They are each among the top 34 overall defensive units in the nation, and offensively are content on running the ball right at opponents, but mix in enough stuff on the edge that could affect the Heels, who have not been strong in any area against the run of late. As UNC Coach Mack Brown says, the Blue Devils, Tigers and Wolfpack have seen the films of what Virginia and Georgia Tech did to stun the Tar Heels. Both spread the field some, used tempo, and went right at Carolina’s defense. UNC couldn’t stop them, so it continued. So, Brown knows his team cannot win any of these games without being better defensively at the point of attack. “We’ll have our hands full,” Carolina’s coach said. “I’m really excited to watch our team play against three good teams, that are going to all run the ball, and see where we are. So, we’re going to get tested in those areas… Duke, Clemson, and NC State saw those same two videos.” Then add the emotional component, which simply elevates the task of each game. UNC and Duke play for the Victory Bell, and while this hasn’t always been a heated game, it has been of late, and will be Saturday, as both are quality teams playing for positioning within the league.

At 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, there remains much to attain for Drake Maye and the Tar Heels. (USA Today)