Jordon Gidron, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound class of 2026 wide receiver from Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C., has been picking up heavy momentum on the national recruiting trail of late.

Since the start of 2024, Gidron, who recorded 731 yards on 45 receptions (16.2 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns last season, has tendered offers from Appalachian State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

After the receiver's recent flurry of offers from those schools, who joined several others in giving Gidron an opportunity to ball on their campus, North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and the Tar Heels made sure to pull the trigger on the talent, joining the fray for the athlete on Feb. 24.

Some of Gidron's other offers include Duke, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State, and South Carolina.

But just because Carolina didn't offer him right away doesn't mean it wasn’t recruiting the burner with track-star speed all along. Gidron said he knew that Galloway "doesn't offer everybody." And, "if he offers you, you are a special player," he said.

Gidron's initial early contact with UNC included a campus visit to Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels' "Oldest Rivalry in the South'' bout with Virginia last October, where he was able to meet with Galloway.

Here is the rest of our conversation with Gidron, where he talks all things Tar Heels: