Tar Heel Illustrated takes a look at the top three juniors in the state of Virginia in the class of 2021. These three prep stars are elite, high major prospects and THI's Clint Jackson breaks down the games of all three, who are all on the Tar Heel radar.

Trevor Keels - Any list of top hoops prospects in Virginia must start with this guy. The jumbo wing from the Washington, DC, area suits up for Paul VI in Fairfax, Va. He's about as smooth and efficient with the basketball as anyone in the nation and he is armed with a terrific perimeter jumper. Despite his rugged build, he puts it on the floor skillfully and uses angles and his physique to drop buckets as a slasher. We also love his versatility as he can play the two, three or even the four in a small lineup. Competition will be fierce as Villanova, Duke, Virginia, Ohio State and Georgetown will battle the Tar Heels for Keels.