Tracking The Commonwealth
Tar Heel Illustrated takes a look at the top three juniors in the state of Virginia in the class of 2021. These three prep stars are elite, high major prospects and THI's Clint Jackson breaks down the games of all three, who are all on the Tar Heel radar.
Trevor Keels - Any list of top hoops prospects in Virginia must start with this guy. The jumbo wing from the Washington, DC, area suits up for Paul VI in Fairfax, Va. He's about as smooth and efficient with the basketball as anyone in the nation and he is armed with a terrific perimeter jumper. Despite his rugged build, he puts it on the floor skillfully and uses angles and his physique to drop buckets as a slasher. We also love his versatility as he can play the two, three or even the four in a small lineup. Competition will be fierce as Villanova, Duke, Virginia, Ohio State and Georgetown will battle the Tar Heels for Keels.
Efton Reid - The true 7-footer from Steward School in Richmond is a patient, skilled post player with excellent fundamentals. He's drawn comparisons to a young Tim Duncan, not only because of his build, but because of his poised approach and clean footwork inside. Reid runs the floor well, has soft hands and can swish mid-range jumpers. He's working on his perimeter skills to diversify his game, and he has over 20 high major offers already. We know that UNC has shown interest, but they may be behind several others at this point.
Roosevelt Wheeler - The fluid athlete from John Marshall High in Richmond, Va. is the complete opposite of Reid, who we outlined above. Wheeler is long, fluid and quick and is a fly-swatter on defense. His ability to run the floor with the guards leads to several alley-oops and emphatic dunks in transition. He's still got a ways to go with his offense and fundamentals, but his long and active body on defense is an appealing set of traits for a team that loves to run at a fast pace. The rim protector from the river city is gathering up high major offers by the dozens and he's already been on the UNC campus for an unofficial visit.