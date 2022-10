Trentyn Flowers and his family took a long-awaited visit to Chapel Hill on Tuesday even if it was of the unofficial variety.

The nation's 24th-ranked junior picked up an offer from North Carolina back in early September. Just a few weeks before, Flowers transferred from Sierra Canyon in California to Combine Academy in Lincolnton. Later in September, Hubert Davis made his way to Combine to watch Flowers workout. Combine all those factors, and Tar Heel Nation was ready for Flowers to come to town.