Trickeration: Inside Copenhaver's Fake Punt Conversion

CHAPEL HILL – On fourth down and four yards to go at its own 41-yard-line early in the opening quarter Saturday, North Carolina special teams coach Larry Porter decided it was finally time to use a fake punt the team practiced every week of the season.

To the keen eye, it was evident when tight end John Copenhaver was on the left edge of the punt shield team; the trio of players standing between the snapper and punter there to protect a shield around Tom Maginness.

The alignment was in place, but the call to go through with it hadn’t yet been called. The shield team captain and snapper Bo Burkes could have seen something Wake Forest was doing and aborted the play altogether. They didn’t.

And instead of the snap going to Maginness, it went to Copenhaver who plowed forward for a 6-yard gain and first down for the Tar Heels. It worked!

“They were trying to say something,” Copenhaver said, when asked if Wake even knew he was out there. “They were like, ’81, 81’s out there.’”

Yet, it appeared that was a late reaction by the Demon Deacons. UNC always has three offensive linemen in its punt shield, so while a few Deacs recognized the senior tight end out there, not all of them did.

“Coach Porter kind of held me off to the side and was talking to me, and then I just ran out there,” Copenhaver said.

The play was designed for someone to kick out the left defensive end, the other block down, and for Copenhaver to run over Bo Burkes, who snapped the ball. But it didn’t work out like that, yet Copenhaver still got the needed yardage to keep the drive alive.