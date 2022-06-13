Trimble, Jackson Bring Home Gold For Team USA
Team USA was dominant this past week at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico. It went a perfect 6-0 on the way to capturing the gold medal Sunday with a 102- 60 trouncing of Brazil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news