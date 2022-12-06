BLACKSBURG, VA – Hubert Davis hasn’t used the bench much at all this season to sit a player not performing to expectation or to generate a spark.

But the second-year North Carolina coach was pretty much forced into that position Sunday at Virginia Tech, so he took the plunge.

Four Tar Heels (5-4) with multiple DNPs were in the game at some point, and in one sequence during the first half, three of those players were on the floor at the same time. Two ended up getting expended minutes helping the Heels to nearly wash away what was an 18-point deficit with 12:38 left to play before eventually falling, 80-72, at Cassell Coliseum.

Freshmen Seth Trimble, who has been in the rotation for each game, and Tyler Nickel, who played 19 seconds over UNC’s previous three contests, took the most advantage of their opportunities.

“They competed. They competed,” Davis said following his team’s loss Sunday, its fourth consecutive setback. “Defensively, they competed. It didn’t matter whom they were guarding; that person knew they were there, it was felt. They were doing the things that we asked them to do and talked about and practiced in shoot around.

“And then on the offensive end, they took care of the basketball and were in the right spots and were aggressive and definitive in all of their moves. I thought they were fantastic.”

The rookies combined to play 48 minutes, quite a healthy dose for a team that was ranked No. 361 out of 363 Division One schools entering the game in bench usage. For Trimble, his 22 minutes were six more than any previous appearance, and he had logged only 34 total minutes in Carolina’s four games prior to its ACC opener.