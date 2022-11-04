Below are videos of their interviews as well as some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina freshmen Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center in advance of the top-ranked Tar Heels’ opener Monday night versus UNC-Wilmington.

Trimble discussed his transition to college, the biggest challenges with that, how much his older brother, former UNC player J.P. Tokoto, helped him prepare, his defensive prowess, how mediation is an important part of what he does, and much more.

*Trimble arrived in the summer and has been grinding ever since. One surprise that stands out given his expectations before coming to college is something that hits a lot of young plays.

“Conditioning aspect,” he said. “I don’t know why, all my high school career preparing for college, I never thought about the conditioning aspect. It wasn’t anything I couldn’t do, but I will say it was something I wasn’t too ready for.”

*As a freshman on a team with four returning starters that played for the national championship, Trimble explained one of those challenges.

“I’d say finding your role in the system,” he said. “When you come to a high-level school with high-level teammates, you kind of want to do your best to play with them and fit in with them. And how I approached it, I tried my best to make them better.

“And I think finding my role those first couple of weeks, first couple of months, was a bit of a challenge. But I was able to find it and go with it.”

*When asked to describe Trimble as a player, both RJ Davis and Caleb Love said he’s a lock-down defender. That was the first thing out of their mouths. So, Trimble was asked to describe himself as a defensive player.

“I think with me, it all just comes with a mentality,” Trimble said. “First of all, my athletic ability really helps me be able to be the defender I am. But I think just having that mentality going into the games: you want to shut down the best point guard; you want to out-perform this point guard; and you want to do everything you can to shut down your opponent.”

*As noted, Trimble’s brother is J.P. Tokoto, who started for a couple of seasons at UNC, leaving following the 2014-15 season after his junior season. Trimble had an affinity for Carolina basketball at a young age, but he didn’t go to UNC just because of that.

“As a kid, I was like, ‘This is my dream school,’” Trimble said. “When he was here, I had no doubt in my mind that I was going here as a kid. As the recruiting process came along, I was like maybe I wanted to make my own path.

“So, I went back-and-forth with myself, but I put dream school… I put all that aside and I sat down with myself and asked myself what was best for me, and no doubt in my mind, Carolina was it.”