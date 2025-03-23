Trimble Wants to Stay, but Conversations Still Must Take Place

MILWAUKEE, WI – Among the unmistakable truths about the North Carolina basketball team is that junior guard Seth Trimble loves wearing the jersey.

He loves playing in the Smith Center, representing the jerseys and banners that hang, and by his own admission, cherishes every moment he’s a Tar Heel.

But in the current era of college basketball, even Trimble has a decision to make about his future. The freedom of movement coupled with NIL, most players look to maximize opportunity and reward, and Trimble is no different. Does he want to be a Tar Heel for his final season? He says he does.

“Absolutely. I want to come back to this school. I’m a Tar Heel,” Trimble said Friday after UNC’s 71-64 loss to Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “You just have to reevaluate every year. That goes [for] every athlete, every single team from division three rowing to NBA players, everybody reevaluates so that’s just what has to be done. This year, my teammates, these memories, it means everything to me.”

The biggest takeaway from what he said is the reality that all college athletes are in a business now and each is, essentially, an individual corporation. It’s not personal it’s business is why some players leave places they are happy. And sometimes they are nudged out by a coach diminishing their roles or straight recruiting over them.

Trimble’s role for next season is an uncertainty. One would think starting at the two and serving as team captain and fanny smacker makes complete sense. But UNC Coach Hubert Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner must figure out what will work best for the Tar Heels.

If Elliot Cadeau returns at the point, does Trimble make the most sense playing alongside him? Carolina must find a way to replace one of its most prolific offensive players ever, and all-time leader in made 3-pointers in RJ Davis, so having a two man who can fill it up is optimal.

Can Trimble be that guy? He was third on the team averaging 11.6 points this season but shot only 26.6% (25-for-94) from the perimeter. A huge improvement from outside is needed.