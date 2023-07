North Carolina has done a really nice job on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024. Currently, Mack Brown and his staff have 23 commitments and ranked in the top 15 in the recruiting rankings. The Tar Heels could add to that number and have a great shot of doing that.

One position that the Tar Heels are trying to close out strong is at the wide receiver position and ironically all their potential targets are in-state kids.

Three of the Tar Heels remaining big-time targets in Jordan Shipp, Malcolm Ziglar, and Javarius Green are making decisions in a period of three days, while another target Alex Taylor is deciding later this month.

THI will take a closer look at those targets.