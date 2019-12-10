Twenty-four true freshmen played in at least one game for North Carolina this season, three of whom arrived as walk-ons.

Three scholarship true freshmen did not play at all, but the other 21 on scholarship did, with eight of them seeing action in all 12 games for the Tar Heels.

Eight players that saw action but can still redshirt even if they play in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 versus Temple.

Here is a participation breakdown for the true freshmen, and keep in mind kids can play in as many as four games and still redshirt:

^ denotes waslk-on.





*12 games: Eugene Asante; Don Chapman; Tomari Fox; Sam Howell; Storm Duck; Khadry Jackson; Ben Kiernan and Drew Little.

*10 games: Obi Egbuna and Emery Simmons.

*9 games: Welton Spottsville.

*8 games: Asim Richards.

*7 games: Josh Henderson.

*6 games: ^Jonathan Kim.

*5 games: Giovanni Biggers and Cam’Ron Kelly.

*3 games: Kamari Morales.

*2 games: ^Vincent Amendola and Ty Murray.

*1 game: Khadre Brown; ^Parks Cochrane; Kevin Hester; Justin Olson and Kristian Varner.

*Has not played: Wisdom Asaboro; Triston Miller and Wyatt Tunall.

*So, 11 of these players could play in the bowl game and maintain their redshirt status.



