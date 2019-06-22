CHAPEL HILL – Unfortunately for Carl Tucker and the other Tar Heels in the tight end room, they’ve become quite experienced at dealing with Brandon Fritts suffering major injuries and having to overcome them as a group.

Fritts has been injured a few times during his North Carolina career, including missing all of last season, and then this past spring, Fritts went down again. But Tucker and the other tight ends aren’t exactly scrambling, they’ve simply moved on as they have before. Hearts heavy, of course.

“It's affected us in the way that we just miss him, and it sucks to see him off,” said Tucker, a senior and leader of the group. “All we can do is move forward and pray for him and hope for the best.”

This fall will be Tucker’s last chance to do his thing as a Tar Heel in a career that’s also been marked by a major injury in 2017 that cost him most of the season. Healthy a year ago, Tucker caught 16 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that just didn’t throw to the tight ends very often.

That is likely to change.

UNC’s new Air Raid offense is all-inclusive. It’s designed to take advantage of each weapon, and Tucker certainly qualifies. At just 6-foot-2 and a beefy 255 pounds, Tucker is faster than opponents expect and he can run a route. And now in Air Raid, he’s going to get some balls thrown his way, too.

“Were incorporated a lot more,” he said, referring to his position group.