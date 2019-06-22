Tucker Excited For Air Raid, His Last UNC Chapter
CHAPEL HILL – Unfortunately for Carl Tucker and the other Tar Heels in the tight end room, they’ve become quite experienced at dealing with Brandon Fritts suffering major injuries and having to overcome them as a group.
Fritts has been injured a few times during his North Carolina career, including missing all of last season, and then this past spring, Fritts went down again. But Tucker and the other tight ends aren’t exactly scrambling, they’ve simply moved on as they have before. Hearts heavy, of course.
“It's affected us in the way that we just miss him, and it sucks to see him off,” said Tucker, a senior and leader of the group. “All we can do is move forward and pray for him and hope for the best.”
This fall will be Tucker’s last chance to do his thing as a Tar Heel in a career that’s also been marked by a major injury in 2017 that cost him most of the season. Healthy a year ago, Tucker caught 16 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that just didn’t throw to the tight ends very often.
That is likely to change.
UNC’s new Air Raid offense is all-inclusive. It’s designed to take advantage of each weapon, and Tucker certainly qualifies. At just 6-foot-2 and a beefy 255 pounds, Tucker is faster than opponents expect and he can run a route. And now in Air Raid, he’s going to get some balls thrown his way, too.
“Were incorporated a lot more,” he said, referring to his position group.
And by doing more means Tucker and fellow tight ends Jake Bargas and Garrett Walston will be more refined and ready to handle a heavier workload. The excitement of knowing they will be more involved is one thing, but so is learning from tight ends coach Tim Brewster, which has been a treat for the group.
Bargas said Brewster’s NFL experience gave him instant credibility, and then he was quickly won over after working with his new coach. Tucker says there’s been a notable difference under Brewster.
“It’s been cool,” said Tucker, who has 31 receptions for 495 yards and three scores as a Tar Heel. “He definitely has a fire about him on the field, but definitely knows what he’s talking about. My stance has already gotten a lot better working with him, so I’m excited to do more with him.”
Now, Tucker’s stance doesn’t mean only when he’s in a three-point stance because that’s not going to happen all that often.
“(I’ll have my) hand on the ground a lot less,” Tucker said, with a broad smile. “I (didn’t) have my hand on the ground all spring, which is kind of nice I’m not going to lie.”
Tucker acknowledged he did when working on goal line situations, but that’s about it.
Fritts may not be available, but Tucker is making sure he and the others in the room have adjusted and moved on. They’ve done it before, and now with his leadership are doing it again.