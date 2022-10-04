CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays means North Carolina’s football players are made available to the media to field questions about their most recent game, themselves, and look ahead to the coming contest that week. So, four Tar Heels were available Tuesday, with two more doing zoom Wednesday morning before UNC Coach Mack Brown does his mid-week Q&A session. The two defensive Heels on Tuesday were defensive back/star DeAndre Boykins and defensive end Des Evans. Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC) visits Miami (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday for a 4 PM kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.

DeAndre Boykins, Soph. Star

Boykins was asked a lot about the defense, himself carrying a nasty edge onto the field, his favorite hit so far this season, JQ Conley being back at practice (sort of, he’s not doing as much as Boykins said), the success of the dime package, Miami, and if he’s cross training any or solely at the star position. *The defense and its struggles were the talk of last week, but they played their best game of the season by far in the 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. Boykins offers what he thinks the key was. “I feel like everybody locked in doing their 1/11,” Boykins said. “That made us lock in and be more successful on defense.” Anything in particular? “It was the whole defense; everybody just doing what they’re supposed to, just locking in after being talked to by the leaders Power (Echols), Ced (Gray). Just locking in and doing our 1/11.” Boykins added, “We knew we had it in us, everybody just had to lock in.” He repeated that multiple times, and it’s clear absolute focus was a big issue prior to the win over the Hokies. *Boykins said he isn’t doing any cross training during the season, “I’m strictly a star right now,” he said. *Miami scouting report: “I see a lot of speed and a lot of quick guys who can make plays in space,” he said. “So, we’ve got to rally and tackle well.” *Regarding Boykins’ broken wrist, he says, “It’s holding up pretty well,” and he must keep the cast on for “two or three more weeks.”

Des Evans, Jr. DE