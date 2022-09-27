Below are videos of their interviews along with a few notes, pulled quotes, and time markings from what they had to say:

They were asked a lot of questions about the Notre Dame game, what the defense must do to improve its play, and some about Virginia Tech.

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evenings at the Kenan Football Center means some of North Carolina’s football players are made available to the media, and the defensive Tar Heels this week were Storm Duck and Ray Vohasek.

*1-min mark: The Tar Heels ranks No. 126 nationally in total defense, and No. 123 in scoring defense. So, what has been the focus of the defense the last few days?

“The conversations have really been execution,” Duck said. “Going out there and doing what we’re taught. At the end of the day, the players out on the field, coach gives us a task to do, a job to do, we have all the tools for it, so we have to go out there and execute.”

The primary issue the first four games?

“Focus,” Duck replied. “A lot of the guys were talking to some of the teammates (and) it makes everybody locked in. We had a good practice today. We're just building off of every week trying to get better and doing what we’re taught.”

“I honestly don’t think so,” he said. “Like I said, we have all the tools we need, and we’re the guys out there playing. So, we need to do a better job of communicating and doing what we’re taught and following through with what we’re taught.”

“It’s life, we have lots of ups and downs, things aren’t going to go the way you plan all the time,” Duck said. “Our main focus going into the next game this coming week is focus and relax and play ball.”

“That’s the goal,” Duck said. “We’re 3-1 right now, the other thing aside (from) that is we have to go 1-0 this week.”

*8-min mark: How does Duck assess his own performance so far? He said the first three weeks he didn’t play well, but was a little better for Notre Dame. He also said he’s fully healthy.

“Tony’s a competitor,” Duck said. “Everybody on the defense is a competitor. When we saw that, really it was just guys wanting to win.”