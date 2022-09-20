Below are videos of their interviews along with some notes, pulled quotes, and timing marks from some things they discussed:

Carolina defensive lineman Ray Vohasek and safety Gio Biggers were the two defensive players available Tuesday, and much of what they discussed focused on Notre Dame, the excitement about the game, working to improve the secondary (Biggers), the growth of the defensive line (Vohasek), and more.

UNC (3-0) faces a Fighting Irish team that lost a close game at Ohio State in the opener before a stunning home loss to Marshall. They rebounded to defeat California this past weekend.

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening in a game week means North Carolina’s players are available to the media to discuss their recent game and the one coming up that following Saturday. And for the Tar Heels who were off last week, the focus was almost exclusively on Notre Dame, which visits Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kick Saturday.

*A primary focus of the defense during the bye week was improving the communication in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik spoke about it Monday during his press conference, as did head coach Mack Brown. Biggers was asked what they did to improve in that area.

“During the open week we got a chance to settle in, settled down, and get back to fundamentals,” Biggers said. “It was almost like going back to fall camp learning new things, and also sharpening our tools of things we have learned in the past.

“We took more time in pattern matching against scouts, and being able to talk and communicate things we see in pre-snap and that happen post-snap that can change our alignments, our fits and things.

“Just being able to do that and getting in some work after practice with the coaches – Coach (Charlton) Warren and Coach (Dre’) Bly, all the DBs, trying to focus on what we can do better and how we can change some of the negative things that have happened in the games. I think we had a pretty good bye week and are carrying it into this week as well.”

Biggers also said they’ve been taught how to do it, it’s just a matter of doing it. He said the inconsistencies have been “frustrating” and the players “have to look ourselves in the mirror.” He also said “it’s about applying it each week.”

*The core issue in the secondary is?

“When you play teams, and this is no disrespect, like we played the first three weeks, they give you a lot of different stuff like motion shifts and different alignments that can really try to throw you off,” Biggers explained. “Because they have to do something because most of the time they can’t line up and beat the guy we have on d-line or linebackers.

“I think just cleaning up that type of stuff up. I think that’s kind of what’s given us trouble.”

Biggers said the shifts and eye candy have given them the most issues knowing when to hand someone off, or alter the call according to those pre-snap movements.

He added, “having our eyes in the right place” seeing his key but other possible movement is vital in meshing with pre-snap communication.

“That’ll have to change my fit or change my alignment has been the big thing that we’ve focused on the last week.”

*3-min mark: Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne didn’t really throw downfield last week, so Biggers was asked if he thinks the Irish staff was just trying to get him more comfortable and that he might challenge them this week.

*4-min mark: Do they think this will be the most physical game they will have played yet?

*4-min mark: Biggers senses an extra buzz around campus. “Is Notre Dame good?” “Are you guys going to win?” Biggers says students are asking the players. “It’s definitely more of a buzz,” he added.

*5-min mark: How about with the players, any extra buzz among them? He gave an interesting answer, saying that maybe the collective mindset wasn’t entirely where it needed to be given the first three opponents, and that he thinks it should always be high.