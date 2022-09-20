Tuesday Defensive Report: Biggers & Vohasek
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening in a game week means North Carolina’s players are available to the media to discuss their recent game and the one coming up that following Saturday. And for the Tar Heels who were off last week, the focus was almost exclusively on Notre Dame, which visits Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kick Saturday.
UNC (3-0) faces a Fighting Irish team that lost a close game at Ohio State in the opener before a stunning home loss to Marshall. They rebounded to defeat California this past weekend.
Carolina defensive lineman Ray Vohasek and safety Gio Biggers were the two defensive players available Tuesday, and much of what they discussed focused on Notre Dame, the excitement about the game, working to improve the secondary (Biggers), the growth of the defensive line (Vohasek), and more.
Below are videos of their interviews along with some notes, pulled quotes, and timing marks from some things they discussed:
Gio Biggers, Sr. Safety
*A primary focus of the defense during the bye week was improving the communication in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik spoke about it Monday during his press conference, as did head coach Mack Brown. Biggers was asked what they did to improve in that area.
“During the open week we got a chance to settle in, settled down, and get back to fundamentals,” Biggers said. “It was almost like going back to fall camp learning new things, and also sharpening our tools of things we have learned in the past.
“We took more time in pattern matching against scouts, and being able to talk and communicate things we see in pre-snap and that happen post-snap that can change our alignments, our fits and things.
“Just being able to do that and getting in some work after practice with the coaches – Coach (Charlton) Warren and Coach (Dre’) Bly, all the DBs, trying to focus on what we can do better and how we can change some of the negative things that have happened in the games. I think we had a pretty good bye week and are carrying it into this week as well.”
Biggers also said they’ve been taught how to do it, it’s just a matter of doing it. He said the inconsistencies have been “frustrating” and the players “have to look ourselves in the mirror.” He also said “it’s about applying it each week.”
*The core issue in the secondary is?
“When you play teams, and this is no disrespect, like we played the first three weeks, they give you a lot of different stuff like motion shifts and different alignments that can really try to throw you off,” Biggers explained. “Because they have to do something because most of the time they can’t line up and beat the guy we have on d-line or linebackers.
“I think just cleaning up that type of stuff up. I think that’s kind of what’s given us trouble.”
Biggers said the shifts and eye candy have given them the most issues knowing when to hand someone off, or alter the call according to those pre-snap movements.
He added, “having our eyes in the right place” seeing his key but other possible movement is vital in meshing with pre-snap communication.
“That’ll have to change my fit or change my alignment has been the big thing that we’ve focused on the last week.”
*3-min mark: Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne didn’t really throw downfield last week, so Biggers was asked if he thinks the Irish staff was just trying to get him more comfortable and that he might challenge them this week.
*4-min mark: Do they think this will be the most physical game they will have played yet?
*4-min mark: Biggers senses an extra buzz around campus. “Is Notre Dame good?” “Are you guys going to win?” Biggers says students are asking the players. “It’s definitely more of a buzz,” he added.
*5-min mark: How about with the players, any extra buzz among them? He gave an interesting answer, saying that maybe the collective mindset wasn’t entirely where it needed to be given the first three opponents, and that he thinks it should always be high.
Ray Vohasek, Gr. Defensive Lineman
*Vohasek is from the Chicago area in Illinois, so he grew up hearing about Notre Dame all the time, and even has friends who went to school there. UNC’s visit to South Bend last October was his first time inside Notre Dame Stadium, though, yet his familiarity with the Irish and their heritage is strong.
“I grew up watching them all the time…,” he said. “I knew a bunch of kids, when I was coming up, that ended up getting scholarships to Notre Dame. I played against some kids that went to Notre Dame.
“It’s a historic program. They’ve got movies, ‘Rudy,’ who didn’t watch that? So, I’m a big fan, always was. It’s exciting to get to play them for the third year in a row… ABC game. This is what you wish for growing up as a kid. This is a big game for me.
*2-min mark: There’s plenty of hype about this game, but is the mindset for the team as the game gets closer more just play football and control what they can control?
“Absolutetly,” Vohasek replied. “It comes down to what we do.”
*2-min mark: Notre Dame has revamped its offensive line, so Vohasek discusses what he has seen on film from the Irish. Note that he sees them as being what Notre Dame always is up front, and called them “o-line U.”
*3-min mark: On Mack Brown pointing to the loss at home to Notre Dame two years ago as an example of how UNC must get better up front on both sides of the game. This game is a bit of a measuring stick, Vohasek said: “I think we’re going to find out on Saturday how much progress we’ve made.”
*4-min mark: Vohasek discussed the bye week.
*4-min mark: There are two ways to look at UNC’s performance on defense so far, the middle of the App State game and fourth quarter at Georgia State, or the other parts of those games.
*Brown said following the GSU game he thought the defense played with more of an edge in sudden-change situations. They allowed three points total after three turnovers and missing on a fourth down that gave GSU the ball at UNC’s 31-yard-line. Getting that edge instilled in everyone on defense for the entire game is a challenge, Vohasek said.
“That’s something I wish I had the answer to say I wish we had that every single game, every single moment, whatever it is,” he said. “I think it’s a mentality. You’ve just got to mentally have an edge to you, have an edge for every game no matter who it is, and just play the same way every single time…
“I think it’s playing with a mindset of kind of being mean out there and having an edge to yourself.”
*6-min mark: Vohasek discussed Power Echols.
*8-min mark: Does he get tired of hearing people dog the defense?
*8-min mark: Could beating Notre Dame be a statement win for UNC?
*9-min mark: Carolina will be very aware of where Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is at all times.