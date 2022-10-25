CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina preparing to host Pittsburgh on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, a couple of defensive Tar Heels were available Tuesday evening for the weekly players interviews to discuss themselves, their units, the team, and getting ready for the Panthers. UNC, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation this week, is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. Pitt is 4-3 and 1-2. Below are videos of Q&A sessions with defensive tackle Kevin Hester and linebacker Cedric Gray as well as some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Kevin Hester, Jr. DL

Among the things Hester was asked about included his increased playing time with Ray Vohasek out for the season, how the defensive front is adapting to Vohasek being out, Hester’s job eating blockers, last year’s game at Pitt, the team dealing with success and being ranked, and more. *Hester has played 203 snaps this season, but 88 have come in the last two games with Vohasek out, including 52 in the win at Duke. He was a bit surprised afterward to learn he played so much in the game. “At the time, it didn’t feel like 52 snaps,” Hester said, chuckling. “(Defensive line) Coach (Tim Cross) told me at practice, and I’m like, ‘Fifty-two? That’s crazy.’ It felt good. It felt like I adjusted to it well, it didn’t feel like 52 snaps.” Hester didn’t realize he had played that much as the game was going on, but did he feel a little different afterward? After all, his career high was 36 a week earlier at Miami, and before that it was 31 last season at Pittsburgh. The high for this season prior to Vohasek going down was 28. “Yeah, after the game, yeah, I felt it,” he said, smiling. “But during the game, ain’t feel it at all.” *UNC defensive coordinator praised Vohasek on Monday for not just whatever stats he accumulated, but his ability to take on multiple blockers freeing up a teammate was one of his best attributes. This is something Hester is doing better and better. “Being big is one thing, but taking on multiple blockers is more of a mental game, honestly,” Hester said. “Everyone is big, everyone is strong, everyone is physical, but if you’re mentally strong, you’ll be able to do it.” So, while engaging with two blockers, what is an intangible to maintaining that engagement? “When you take on multiple guys, it’s a team sport, so if I’m taking on two guys, ‘okay, cool,’” he explained. “I know (linebackers) Ced (Gray) and Power (Echols) are behind me and can make the tackle… I’ll take up as many guys as I need to make sure my guys eat.” Hester said Travis Shaw and Keeshawn Silver will get increased playing time with Vohasek out. *Regarding Pitt, Hester says its offensive line stands out. “Their o-line is solid and physical, an experienced o-line,” he said. “Stopping the run is going to be big in this game. They’ve got great backs. I’m looking forward to that; great challenge for our d-line.”

Cedric Gray, Jr. LB