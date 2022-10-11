Below are videos of their Q&A sessions as well as a few notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

UNC (5-1, 2-0 ACC) is coming off a 27-24 win at Miami last weekend and travels to Duke (4-2, 1-1) on Saturday for an 8 PM kickoff (ACC Network).

The two offensive Tar Heels that met with the media this week were receiver Josh Downs and quarterback Drake Maye at the Kenan Football Center.

CHAPEL HILL – Every Tuesday, several North Carolina football players are made available to the media to discuss their recent performance, the coming game, and their individual play.

Downs was asked a few questions about Drake Maye, how teams are adjusting to him, his eye-popping stats, and on how he dealt with some in-game adversity against the Hurricanes. He was also asked about how the defense has changed the last two weeks, being 3-0 on the road this season, traveling to Duke and how loud the Victory Bell actually is, and more.

*Opponents now have six games of film on Maye, so how has Downs see teams adjust to him in recent weeks now that they have studied different games?

“They’re not doing too much different stuff from last year, because Sam was a great player, too,” Downs said. “More teams are dropping more people into coverage, and they’re more aware that he can pass, but also run, too…

“They have to play us pretty balanced. We’ve got a lot of weapons, so it’s not like they can just try to take one singular person away all game.”

*Downs’ touchdown at Miami was a wild play in which Maye let go of the ball after he was hit in the leg and was clearly falling down. And the pass was more a flick/shovel than anything else. Downs caught it, adjusted, made a couple of Hurricanes miss and somehow got into the end zone.

It was a highlight-reel special for sure, and went viral on social media.

“He made eye contact with me before he threw that ball,” Downs explained. “He didn’t just throw it up, I knew it was coming to me. He made a good play, he didn’t get sacked, he threw it up there (and) allowed me to make a play, and I got blessed I got in the end zone.”

*Downs and the Tar Heels aren’t taking Duke lightly this weekend. They have seen the tape and know the Blue Devils aren’t just improved, but are a physical team. Downs is ready for a battle.

“We know they’re much better,” he said. “They’ve got a great DC, a great coach (Mike) Elko. We know that they’re not the same Duke team as the past (few) years, but we didn’t take those Duke teams lightly, either…

“It’s a rivalry game at the end of the day, so we’ve got to come out there and take them like any other team.”

*As for the Victory Bell, which goes to the winning team, Downs says former Tar Heel (and NFL player) and current Director of the Koman Game Plan for Success, constantly rings the bell during Duke week. But Monday night, Downs was with freshman running back George Pettaway and got a chance to ring it, and he was a bit surprised by how loud it is.

“I didn’t realize it was that loud,” Downs said, smiling. “It hurt my ears. I’m staying away from it now.”