CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday evening in a game week means North Carolina’s players are available to the media to discuss their recent game and the one coming up that following Saturday. And for the Tar Heels who were off last week, the focus was almost exclusively on Notre Dame, which visits Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kick Saturday. UNC (3-0) faces a Fighting Irish team that lost a close game at Ohio State in the opener before a stunning home loss to Marshall. They rebounded to defeat California this past weekend. Carolina offensive lineman William Barnes, tight end Bryson Nesbit, and quarterback Drake Maye were the three offensive available Tuesday, and much of what they discussed focused on Notre Dame, the excitement about the game, working to improve the running game on first and second downs, where Barnes is lining up this week, Maye’s continued development, possibly getting Josh Downs and Antoine Green back, and much more. Below are videos of their interviews along with some notes, pulled quotes, and timing marks from some things they discussed:



Bryson Nesbit, Soph. TE

*1-min mark: With the Tar Heels at 3-0 and Notre Dame visiting this weekend, does Nesbit sense a buzz on campus that this is a big deal to the students? Plus, has Mack Brown talked up the game, or is he down playing it? “He’s emphasized it’s a big game, but we really have to prepare like every other game,” Nesbit said. *2-min mark: Now that Drake Maye has had three games as a starter, has Nesbit seen literal improvement from Maye as each week has passed? “The biggest improvement that I’ve seen with Drake is definitely his leadership,” Nesbit said. “He’s definitely learned to take control of the offense. Everyone listens to him, everyone loves him, so he’s doing a great job.” Maye’s vision is something more and more people will talk about as the Tar Heels face better defenses, and it’s truly an asset, as Nesbit says. “Yes, definitely,” he said, agreeing to the premise of the question about Maye’s vision. “Depending on the defense, most of the time he knows where he wants to go (with the ball), he’s very good at improvising and finding the open guy. How about an example of Maye finding him when Nesbit wasn’t sure Maye could see him? “I would say probably the touchdown against App State,” Nesbit said, referring to the TD late in the first half that OC/QB coach Phil Longo said was an example of a wow throw. “I think that got a little bit cloudy, and he just knew where to put it.” *2-min mark: Nesbit discusses how much better the offense can get. He said each position group can do better, noting the tight ends can be “better in the run block game.” *3-min mark: The TEs have approximately a third of the team’s receptions and receiving yards, and that gives them “a little bit” of a swagger, Nesbit says. *3-min mark: Nesbit describes what he has seen from Notre Dame’s defense on film and if they’re any different than they were a year ago. “They’re always going to be physical,” he said. “They’re always going to try to reset the line of scrimmage, always going to be handsy with the DB group.” *4-min mark: Expectations are UNC will have Josh Downs back Saturday, and QB Drake Maye appeared to say Antoine Green is likely to play as well. So, Nesbit discusses what having them back can do for the Tar Heels. As for Green, Nesbit said, “He’s looking great.” *5-min mark: Nesbit was asked to give a self-evaluation through the first three games, so he did. Part of his response: “I feel like I’ve done okay. I feel like I definitely could be able to do better. I’m going to keep working to do that.” *5-min mark: Nesbit was asked an interesting question about if his role now at UNC was what the staff pitched him on in his recruitment.

William Barnes, Sr. OL