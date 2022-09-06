CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays are when some of North Carolina’s football players are available to speak with the media inside the Kenan Football Center, and this week, five Tar Heels fielded questions about their win over Appalachian State, their games overall, and to look ahead to the game at Georgia State this Saturday. UNC defeated the Mountaineers, 63-61, in Boone, NC, this past weekend, and kickoff in Atlanta this Saturday at noon to face the Panthers. Two offensive Tar Heels met with the media Tuesday, so here are videos of the interviews with redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye and true freshman running back George Pettaway along with some notes, tid bits, and pulled quotes:

George Pettaway, Freshman RB

*Pettaway ran for 36 yards on six attempts in the win at App State, scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run. He also had a 29-yard TD run in the opening victory over Florida A&M. His explosiveness in the open field is obvious, as he makes guys miss and can get to the end zone quickly. “I feel like I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I get,” Pettaway said. “It’s been pretty cool just getting in there and making some plays but understanding I have way more that I can do.” When he sees the open field, he knows he can hit paydirt each time. “When I see open grass, it’s like, ‘I gotta get to the end zone,’” he said. “Obviously, I don’t know when my next opportunity is going to come. Open field, it’s college football so it’s pretty hard. But my eyes light up, and when I get in open space, I try to make a move.”

*Pettaway gained a great deal by enrolling in January, he says. The speed of the game and all that encompasses playing at this level is different for him now than it was in the spring. “When I first got here in the spring, the adjustment from high school to college was different,” Pettaway said. “I feel like it really benefitted me coming early. Now, the game has definitely slowed down for me, understanding a lot more things, a lot more tendencies, learning a lot more about myself, the team, the offensive line, just everything that goes around with the offense.”

*Is the game slowing down for Pettaway evident when he’s in the open field how he has made some guys miss on each of his long runs? “Yes, just trusting my ability, listening to my coaches during practice (with) them giving me the opportunity to do what I can do in the open space,” he said. “Really, just reading my keys when I get to the second level – there’s always going to be a defender (and) just be ready to make that guy miss or run around him, whatever I can do to get more yards.” Other things Pettaway was asked about: -3-min mark: How he and Omarion Hampton motivate each other. -3-min mark: If Longo had a package for him, or if he’s just let him roll. -4-min mark: How he handles being patient with so many guys in the RB room getting reps. -4-min mark: He describes his TD run at App State. -5-min mark: More on the depth at RB. -6-min mark: Has he had a “wow” moment watching Drake Maye thrown the ball? 7-min mark: On his work learning how to pass protect. -8-min mark: Is he the fastest guy on the team?

Drake Maye, RS Freshman QB