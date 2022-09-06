Tuesday Offensive Report: Pettaway & Maye
CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays are when some of North Carolina’s football players are available to speak with the media inside the Kenan Football Center, and this week, five Tar Heels fielded questions about their win over Appalachian State, their games overall, and to look ahead to the game at Georgia State this Saturday.
UNC defeated the Mountaineers, 63-61, in Boone, NC, this past weekend, and kickoff in Atlanta this Saturday at noon to face the Panthers.
Two offensive Tar Heels met with the media Tuesday, so here are videos of the interviews with redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye and true freshman running back George Pettaway along with some notes, tid bits, and pulled quotes:
George Pettaway, Freshman RB
*Pettaway ran for 36 yards on six attempts in the win at App State, scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run. He also had a 29-yard TD run in the opening victory over Florida A&M. His explosiveness in the open field is obvious, as he makes guys miss and can get to the end zone quickly.
“I feel like I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I get,” Pettaway said. “It’s been pretty cool just getting in there and making some plays but understanding I have way more that I can do.”
When he sees the open field, he knows he can hit paydirt each time.
“When I see open grass, it’s like, ‘I gotta get to the end zone,’” he said. “Obviously, I don’t know when my next opportunity is going to come. Open field, it’s college football so it’s pretty hard. But my eyes light up, and when I get in open space, I try to make a move.”
*Pettaway gained a great deal by enrolling in January, he says. The speed of the game and all that encompasses playing at this level is different for him now than it was in the spring.
“When I first got here in the spring, the adjustment from high school to college was different,” Pettaway said. “I feel like it really benefitted me coming early. Now, the game has definitely slowed down for me, understanding a lot more things, a lot more tendencies, learning a lot more about myself, the team, the offensive line, just everything that goes around with the offense.”
*Is the game slowing down for Pettaway evident when he’s in the open field how he has made some guys miss on each of his long runs?
“Yes, just trusting my ability, listening to my coaches during practice (with) them giving me the opportunity to do what I can do in the open space,” he said. “Really, just reading my keys when I get to the second level – there’s always going to be a defender (and) just be ready to make that guy miss or run around him, whatever I can do to get more yards.”
Other things Pettaway was asked about:
-3-min mark: How he and Omarion Hampton motivate each other.
-3-min mark: If Longo had a package for him, or if he’s just let him roll.
-4-min mark: How he handles being patient with so many guys in the RB room getting reps.
-4-min mark: He describes his TD run at App State.
-5-min mark: More on the depth at RB.
-6-min mark: Has he had a “wow” moment watching Drake Maye thrown the ball?
7-min mark: On his work learning how to pass protect.
-8-min mark: Is he the fastest guy on the team?
Drake Maye, RS Freshman QB
*Maye was once again sensational at App State completing 24 of 36 passes for 352 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus he ran for 76 yards and a score. In two games, Maye is 53-for-73 with 646 yards, nine TDs and no interceptions. Plus, he has run the ball for a team-leading 131 yards (8.2 average) and has a score.
He said a huge benefit to him is having a bunch of options. Seven Tar Heels scored touchdowns in the win at App, and he has hooked up with seven players for passing TDs.
“I think the biggest benefit is not feeling forced to feed one guy,” Maye said. “And I think all the guys here cheer for each other. Nobody’s over on the sideline mad that they’re not getting the ball. It also makes it tough on the defense game-planning us.
“They’ve got seven or eight guys they’ve got to worry about that all can do different thing they do differently, and they do them well. So, that makes it tough on defensive coordinators.”
*True freshman running back George Pettaway’s speed is impressive and has been on display several times over the first couple of games. Maye
“George, he’s an open-field; that’s why we’ve got to get him out there in more scenarios,” Maye said, smiling. “That one we handed off in power, they’re boundary safety came down, it was a touchdown (because) he couldn’t tackle George in the open field.
“He is fast, so maybe we need to give him some more opportunities. Maybe he can do some more stuff in the pass game… Need to take advantage of his skill sets.”
*Carolina is 8-for-9 scoring in the red zone with all touchdowns, though head coach Mack Brown is quick to say they’re really 8-for-8 because the one miss was when they had in reserves late in the FAMU game and allowed the clock to run out to end the game.
Maye says running the ball in tighter situations has been the key to improved touchdown percentage once they get inside the 20.
“I think running the ball first and foremost,” Maye said. “Knowing the defense has to stop the run, and we’ve got some good backs making plays. I think Coach (Phil) Longo has put in some redzone stuff, moving me outside the pocket, and I think that there in the redzone is when I’m best and can plays running and throwing.
“Also, we have tight ends that make it look easy. We have three weapons there they have to worry about, I think we’ve proven that. And obviously, Nes (Bryson Nesbit) makes it easy down there.”
*J.J. Jones, Gavin Blackwell, and Kobe Paysour came in together in UNC’s recruiting class of 2021, and as first-year players, they combined to play 68 offensive snaps last season. Jones was responsible for 62 of them, with Blackwell and Paysour each getting three.
Yet, in Boone, the trip combined to play 191 snaps, with Blackwell getting 71, and Jones and Paysour each playing 60 snaps. Obviously, it didn’t help having Josh Downs out as well as Antoine Green. The sudden surge in playing time for such young players bodes well for the future, Maye agrees.
“Oh, a hundred percent,” he said. “That’s what Coach Longo keeps preaching. Gavin got some big-time ballgame reps, and when AG comes back and Josh can play inside and outside, it just creates more depth. I think J.J. and Gavo got a little tired out there, so maybe 60 or 70 plays may be a lot for them, but even rotating them out getting 30-40 for each player (can go) a hundred percent, full-speed, they’ll be tough to handle.”
Other things Maye was asked about:
-First two questions were about him making next-level throws and learning from positives.
-3-min mark: how he is handling a surge in attention for his play.
-4-min mark: on how Sundays are different now that he’s playing.
-8-min mark: On the team’s “Accountability Sunday” and how an offense that scores 63 points finds things to fix.
-10-min mark: On his footwork, in which Longo said was better at App than it was versus FAMU.