Tulsa Transfer Young Bear Discusses UNC, Switzer, Timeline

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, and despite North Carolina having yet to announce the program’s next head coach, it is hitting the ground running.

One of the first offers extended to future portal entrants was to Tulsa offensive lineman Walter Young Bear. Young Bear has spent the last three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes, appearing in 34 games and earning AAC All-Conference third-team honors in 2024.

This past season, he finished with a team-high 873 snaps, all at left guard, did not allow a sack, and earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 71.9.

A former walk-on, Young Bear has one year of eligibility remaining and is already sporting offers from the likes of Stanford, Cal, West Virginia, and Virginia since announcing his intent to transfer on Dec. 2.



