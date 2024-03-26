CHARLOTTE – Perhaps no college basketball player of the still-new NIL era has cashed in as much as North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.

Studying in UNC’s prestigious Kenan Flagler Business School, Bacot has a head for making money, and the personality and star power to go with it.

His latest enterprise is garnering the fifth-year All-America even more notoriety, as his TurboTax commercial is running seemingly non-stop during the NCAA Tournament.

It features the 6-foot-11 Bacot getting a burrito at a local restaurant in Chapel Hill, and it morphs into him needing help with his taxes given his success generating income through Name, Image, and Likeness.

“People have been starting to see it more,” Bacot said last week, when asked how it’s being received by friends and family. “I knew it would be a surprise. I didn’t tell nobody that I shot the commercial. It was coming, I just wanted to see everybody’s reaction when they saw it.”

Shot at Que Chula Craft Tacos & Tequila Bar on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, Bacot said the filming occurred in mid-February.

For those who know Bacot aside from seeing him as Carolina’s all-time leading rebounder and second all-time scorer, it appeared as if he struggled not laughing. That Bacot smirk was just there enough to see it during the commercial.