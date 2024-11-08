Turning the Tables, Heels' Explosion Made This a Nail-biter

LAWRENCE, KS - If taking a punch was equitable to the results on a basketball court, North Carolina took the haymakers of all haymakers from Kansas on Friday night.

With 1:06 remaining in the first half, KJ Adams Jr. converted a layup attempt to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to a game-high 20 points and send Allen Fieldhouse into a frenzy.

And while winning at Kansas was always unlikely for the Tar Heels, as the Jayhawks entered with a staggering 315-18 record at home under Bill Self, it didn’t stop UNC from giving its best shot and responding with a counterpunch of its own.

Kansas would ultimately get the last laugh, winning 92-89, but the Tar Heels turned what looked like an inevitable TKO into a 12-round heavyweight bout, outscoring the Jayhawks 54-32 over a 17-minute streetch of the game of game that began when the KU lead hit 20.

The Tar Heels kickstarted the run with a 5-0 spurt to end the first half, highlighted by a putback from freshman James Brown at the buzzer.

Entering the halftime locker room, UNC knew it was going to get up off of the mat, thanks in part to head coach Hubert Davis, who challenged his team ahead of the final 20 minutes.

“HD has a really good ability to bring that fire out of us and in the second half, he did that,” said Jae’Lyn Withers. “We weren’t going to keep taking punches.”

By the under-16 timeout, UNC had trimmed Kansas’ lead to just nine at 57-48, turning the aggressiveness of RJ Davis and Seth Trimble into seven points during that span.

If the Tar Heels could cut the lead to six in just over four minutes, they were confident they could do even more over the final 15 minutes of play.

But, to continue the second half success on offense, UNC needed to bring consistency on the defensive end, a glaring issue in the opening 20 minutes.

“I was telling the team in the first half, [and] told them at halftime that things can change and things can change quickly if our will and our want to and our desire on the defensive end raises and that’s what we did in the second half,” said Hubert Davis.