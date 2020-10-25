TarHeelIllustrated - Bunches Of Turnovers Finally Arrived

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown doesn’t deliver sermons Sunday mornings at a local church nearby, but he does preach to his football team all week about myriad things.

And one of those consistent messages has focused on a need for his football team to force turnovers. Be patient and they will eventually come, he says, and when that happens it could be in abundance.

Of course, that requires his North Carolina defense is married to its responsibilities: Be true to the game and it will eventually reap rewards.

So, when the Tar Heels forced four turnovers in their 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, the narrative afterward among the players was pretty much the same, and looking back was quite predictable, too.

“Like Coach Brown always says, they come in bunches, so we just had to get our hands on one and go out and play,” said sophomore safety Don Chapman, who snared one of UNC’s three interceptions on the day. “The pass rush was really good, they got pressure and guys just made plays on the ball when they were in the air.”

Chapman laid it all out right there. The guys up front did their part, the guys in the middle and back did theirs, and the turnovers finally came. They heeded their coaches’ words.