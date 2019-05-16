The ACC released most of the start times for football games over the first three weeks of the upcoming season, which includes two of North Carolina’s initial three contests of the new Mack Brown era.



Still to be determined is the kickoff time for UNC’s season-opener versus South Carolina, which will be played on Aug. 31 in Charlotte. The start time and channel that will broadcast the game versus the Gamecocks will be announced May 30.

The Tar Hels’ next two games, Sept. 7 at home versus Miami and Sept. 13 at Wake Forest, now have start times. The Tar Heels’ home opener versus the Hurricanes will kick off at 8 pm and air on the new ACC Network. A week later, UNC’s game at Wake Forest, which was originally slated for Sept. 14, has been moved to Friday night and will kick at 6 pm. The game will air on ESPN.

The ACC also made it official that Carolina’s game Thursday, Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh will kick at 8 pm and air on ESPN.

The Friday game in Winston-Salem will be UNC’s first since playing N.C. State on a Friday in 2016 and second since defeating the Wolfpack in 1995, which came the day after Thanksgiving.

UNC’s game versus Wake Forest will not count as a conference game. The two rivals used to play annually, but with the expanded ACC and the Tar Heels in the Coastal Division and Demon Deacons in the Atlantic Division, the schools decided to schedule a home-and-home series. Wake will return to Chapel Hill in 2021.

*Some information in this piece is courtesy of UNC Communications.