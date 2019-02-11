



CHAPEL HILL - While it was eight points that separated North Carolina and Virginia in the Cavaliers’ 69-61 win on Monday night, two big plays near the end of each half had a huge impact on the Tar Heels.

The most crucial and devastating for UNC came with 3:29 remaining on the Smith Center clock when Coby White made a desperation 3-pointer from the Roy Williams Court logo as the shot clock expired.

At first, it appeared that White got his shot off just in the nick of time to give UNC a 62-59 lead. But following a review by the officials, the call was reversed, much to the dismay of the Smith Center crowd.

“It kind of stopped our momentum a little bit but we’ve just got to finish the game,” White said following the defeat. “We’ve just got to move on to the next possession.”

That call alone didn’t determine the outcome, but it did have a noticeable effect on how the Tar Heels played down the stretch as they were outscored 10-2 to end the game. A few of them acknowledged it gave UVA a psychological edge.