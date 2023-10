There have been plenty of recruiting results of late to excite North Carolina basketball fans. The current 2024 haul easily held the top spot before Elliot Cadeau reclassified. That is still the case even with him currently residing in Chapel Hill and practicing in a Tar Heel uniform.

The numbers don't lie, and there are even more reasons for the base to be giddy. Rivals released its new top 10 for the 2024 class, and not one, but two UNC commits are in the single digit hierarchy. Drake Powell is now No. 8 while Ian Jackson is one spot behind at No. 9.