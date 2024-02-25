CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – With four games and two weeks left in the regular season before the ACC holds its annual tournament in Washington, D.C., North Carolina sits in an excellent position to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ win at Virginia on Saturday was their seventh Quad 1 win of the season, and NC State is just two spots in the NET from being an eighth Q1 victory. Only Purdue and Connecticut, with nine each, have more Quad 1 wins than the Heels.

Four regular season games, remain, as Miami, the Wolfpack, and Notre Dame visit the Smith Center before the Heels head over to Duke for the regular season finale. But as it stands, Carolina is positioned quite well.

The manner in which they won Saturday is a big part of that.

“I think we have our February mojo,” veteran guard Cormac Ryan said following his 18-point performance against the Wahoos. “And I think we’ll have a March mojo, too.”

UNC is No. 9 in the NET going into Sunday’s games, but as long as it’s in that range and doesn’t suffer any surprising setbacks until the ACC Tourney, Hubert Davis’ team has the inside track to open NCAA play in Charlotte, and then earn a No. 1 seed, likely in the West Region.

Arizona’s home loss to Washington State on Thursday means the Wildcats may not win the Pac-12 regular season title. They have the same number of Q1 wins as UNC, but three Q2 and Q3 losses combined, and Carolina has two.