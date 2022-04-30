Ty Chandler Drafted By Minnesota In Fifth Round

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Chandler was the 169th overall pick.

Chandler played his first four seasons at Tennessee, but given an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA as all athletes got their COVID year back, he transferred to UNC where he le the Tar Heels with 1,092 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry, and in addition caught 15 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown.

For his college career, Chandler carried the ball 603 times for 3,136 yards (5.2 average), and 26 scores. He also caught 73 passes for 681 yards, and four touchdowns, and returned 38 kickoffs for 850 yards and a touchdown. Chandler returned 13 kickoffs for the Tar Heels for an average of 23.3 yards per return.

A native of Nashville, TN, Chandler was measured at 5-foot-11 and ¾, 204 pounds.

He is the third UNC running back drafted over the last two seasons, joining Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who were selected last April.