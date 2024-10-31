Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude, a 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward for North Carolina has been cleared to play, his agent, Ethan Coury of EZ Sports Griup, confirmed to THI on Thursday night.

Claude transferred to UNC from Georgia Tech in August after being cleared by the NCAA for an additional season. But his eligibility was hung up, as we reported the night the Tar Heels faced Memphis in an exhibition season more than two weeks ago.

There was a possibility he would have to sit until after the first semester had concluded. Claude did not dress for either of UNC’s exhibition games.

A native of Goldsboro, NC, began his college career in 2019-20 at Morehead State. He spent his sophomore year there as well, and redshirted with the Eagles in 2021-22 after redshirting because of an injury. He transferred to Western Carolina for the 2022-23 year, and played at Georgia Tech last season.

Claude began his high school career at Goldsboro High then transferred to Moravian Prep for his senior campaign.

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire described Claude said, “Ty is the ultimate lunch-pail guy. His bread and butter is on the box, and he plays so hard. He brings an energy and a spirit that we’re going to need. He competes every play. He can rebound the ball, and he makes the 50-50 plays. He’s everything I want in a basketball player. I look forward to coaching him.”

Claude's best season was in 2022-23 at Western Carolina. He was second on the team at 15.4 points per game and his 8.6 rebounds led the Southern Conference. He had 11 double-doubles, and made the league's all-tournament team. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds last season with the Yellow Jackets. Claude appeared in 32 games, and started four.

Tech upset North Carolina last January in Atlanta 74-73. Claude played 28 minutes. He scored 9 points on four of eight shooting to go along with 8 rebounds. That was his scoring high for league play along with another 9 point outing against Clemson.

For his career, the power forward has scored 944 points and grabbed 639 rebounds while appearing in 102 games.

Claude has been practicing with the team all along and will serve as a valuable backup big man for the Tar Heels, and likely be in the team’s rotation Monday night when Carolina opens its season against Elon.

*David Sisk contributed to this story.