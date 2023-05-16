CHAPEL HILL, NC – The University of North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough, the only four-time first-team All-America in Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball history and the only four-time first-team All-ACC honoree, is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

The unanimous 2008 National Player of the Year is the ACC's all-time leading scorer, the fourth-leading scorer in NCAA Tournament history, the NCAA's all-time recordholder in free throws made and the only ACC player to lead his team in scoring and rebounding in all four seasons.

"I'm honored to be getting inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame," says Hansbrough. "Choosing to play at North Carolina was one of the smartest decisions I've made. I had the greatest teammates at UNC and want to thank them. I also played for the best coaching staff in college basketball, and I thank Coach Williams and his staff."

A native of Poplar Bluff, Mo., who currently resides in Chapel Hill, Hansbrough became the most decorated Tar Heel in history.

From 2005-09 he led Carolina to a 120-22 record, three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, three ACC regular season-titles, two ACC Tournament championships, two NCAA regional titles and Final Four berths and the 2009 NCAA championship.

He will be inducted August 30 in Chicago as part of a class that includes Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Johnny Dawkins, Jefferson coach Herb Magee and the late talent scout Tom Konchalski, who directed the Five-Star Basketball Camp.

Hansbrough will become the 14th Tar Heel player or coach inducted in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, joining (in order of selection) Ben Carnevale, Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Larry Brown, James Worthy, Roy Williams, Phil Ford, Charlie Scott, Sam Perkins, Antawn Jamison and Larry Miller.

The eighth and most recent Tar Heel whose jersey number (50) was retired, Hansbrough scored 2,872 points, grabbed 1,219 rebounds, made 180 steals and made 982 of 1,241 free throws, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 79.1% from the free throw line. He set ACC records for most games scoring in double figures (133) and most 20-point games (78).

He finished his career as the 12th-leading scorer in NCAA history and remains the fourth-leading scorer in NCAA Tournament play with 325 points, trailing only Christian Laettner, Elvin Hayes and Danny Manning.

He broke legendary point guard Phil Ford's UNC career scoring record vs. Evansville on Dec. 18, 2008, and became the ACC's all-time leading scorer in the 2009 NCAA first round win over Radford, breaking Duke guard J.J. Redick's conference record.

"I am thrilled for Tyler Hansbrough and his family," says Roy Williams, who coached Hansbrough at UNC. "This award is well deserved and comes strictly from effort, hard work and talent. Tyler was one of the most unique players I ever coached, and I never coached anyone that gave more than he did. He tried to be the absolute best he could possibly be in every phase of the game and gave tremendous effort every day. I loved coaching the young man and really look forward to seeing him receive this honor."

Hansbrough earned consensus first-team All-America honors in 2007, 2008 and 2009, becoming the first player since 1985 and just the 14th since World War II to accomplish those three times.

He was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Tournament MVP in 2008, is the only Tar Heel selected to three All-ACC Tournament teams, was the 2008 NCAA East Regional Most Outstanding Player, is one of three Tar Heels to earn NCAA all-regional honors three times and was selected to the 2009 NCAA All-Final Four team. In addition to sweeping the National Player-of-the-Year honors as a junior in 2008, he was second in the voting for the Wooden Award in 2009 behind Oklahoma's Blake Griffin.

He scored 18 points in both the 2009 semifinal vs. Villanova and the national championship victory over Michigan State, set the UNC freshman scoring record with 40 points vs. Georgia Tech in 2006, scored 26 points in the 2007 Elite Eight vs. Georgetown and 28 in the 2008 regional final vs. Louisville and helped UNC to a 4-0 record at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium. He averaged 20.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in his career vs. the Blue Devils and 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds in 17 NCAA Tournament games.

Hansbrough was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2009 and played seven seasons in the NBA.