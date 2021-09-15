Tyler Nickel Commits To UNC

Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-6 wing from Elkton, VA, has announced he will play basketball for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

Nickel, who is a 3-star prospect and rated the No. 134 player in the nation overall, was offered by UNC on June 21 after most of the staff watched him play in the NCHSAA team camp in Bermuda Run. UNC wanted someone who could fill it up from the perimeter, and that’s a role suitable for Nickel’s skills.

"Basically, they said they have a need for wing scorers, and that's what I bring to the table,” Nickel told THI. “He was saying how that would fit. My size, he could put me in a lot of different concepts and situations. On the defensive end how I could match up with different positions."

Nickel has scored 1,902 career points at East Rockingham High School, which is 899 off Mac McClung's state record.