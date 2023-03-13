North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel has entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone season in Chapel Hill, Nickel saw action in 25 games playing logging 152 minutes. He averaged 2.1 points shooting 37.5 percent from the floor, including 22.2 percent from the perimeter, going 6-for-27.

Overall, Nickel scored 52 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, handed out seven assists, and registered three steals and three blocked shots.

Nickel’s best game at UNC was a 16-point outburst in a win over The Citadel in December. He played 18 minutes that night and 25 in a loss at Virginia Tech two weeks earlier. But he got on the floor for more than six minutes just two more times the rest of the season, playing 12 minutes in a win at Syracuse and 10 minutes in a loss at Wake Forest.

Nickel was the was the No. 86 overall prospect in the class of 2022, including No. 20 at his position. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter attended East Rockingham High School in Elkton, VA, and is the all-time leading prep scorer in Virginia history.