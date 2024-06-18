Hubert Davis issued his second offer Monday of the 2026 class, but it didn't go to any old recruit. The invite went out to the second-ranked rising junior Tyran Stokes.

The Louisville, KY, native who attends Prolific Prep in the Napa Valley area of California has been on the Tar Heels radar for some time. Davis and his staff have watched Stokes on numerous occasions beside his teammate A.J. Dybantsa, who has a UNC offer, and has been a prime priority for some time. Stokes plays alongside Dybantsa with the Oakland Soldiers. They were also together at Prolific before Dybantsa recently transferred to Utah Prep.

The Tar Heel staff was busy with the transfer portal throughout the spring. Then their attention turned to getting caught back up with the 2025 group. This past Saturday college coaches could begin contacting the 2026's directly for the first time. Davis did that Monday with Stokes. Not only was there a conversation, an offer was included as well.

Stokes joins Cole Cloer of Hillsborough, NC, as the only two offers so far for the Tar Heels in the 2026 class. Hubert Davis has been incredibly selective on the recruiting trail, and so far this group is no exception. Stokes is ranked second while Cloer comes in at No. 22 in Rivals rankings.

The 5-star power forward was given the offer by Davis while participating in the Team USA training camp in Colorado Springs. In fact, Monday was a huge day for Stokes as he was also named a finalist for the 2024 USA U17 Men's National Team.

This was not his first go-around with the United States National Team. He was a member last year of the U16 National Team that took home the gold in the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico.