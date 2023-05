CARTERSVILLE, GA - Tyran Stokes was interviewed by Rivals last winter. At that time, the freshman from Prolific Prep in California admitted that he was a North Carolina fan. He called Caleb Love his favorite UNC player, and had an answer when asked what it is that he likes about the program.

“It’s the culture around the school and the players they have produced, " Stokes said. "I like how they get those guys to the league and all of that. I just like that.”