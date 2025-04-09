Tyran Stokes Will Not Play AAU This Season, Fuels Reclass Rumors

New North Carolina wing Jonathan Powell spent this past season at West Virginia, so here is a deep dive into his numbers
North Carolina and many other schools have reached out Charleston big man, Ante Brzovic.
As we continue wrapping up North Carolina's basketball season, we dive into the Tar Heels' turnover numbers
Colorado State point guard Kyan Evans committed to North Carolina on Wednesday, and here David & AJ discuss his game
North Carolina is one of several schools in contact with Kyan Evans, and a decision could be coming soon.
New North Carolina wing Jonathan Powell spent this past season at West Virginia, so here is a deep dive into his numbers
North Carolina and many other schools have reached out Charleston big man, Ante Brzovic.
As we continue wrapping up North Carolina's basketball season, we dive into the Tar Heels' turnover numbers