With North Carolina has adding Tyzhaun Claude to its 2024-25 roster, many UNC fans are wondering what kind of player the 6-foot-8 forward brings to the Tar Heels.

Numerically speaking, we have broken down many of his numbers looking at his two seasons playing at Morehead State, one season at Western Carolina, and last season at Georgia Tech.

It should be noted that Claude was just cleared last week by the NCAA for another year of eligibility, which is why this has taken place so late in the offseason. UNC begins classes August 19.

Claude is from Goldsboro, NC, where he attended Goldsboro High School before spending his senior year at Moravian Prep. Thus, UNC will be his sixth school in eight years.

Here is Tyzhaun Claude by the numbers:



