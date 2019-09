North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson.

The only change from last week's depth chart is that senior offensive tackle Charlie Heck's injury that kept him from playing versus Appalachian State has him sliding to the backup spot at left tackle with redshirt freshman Joahua Ezeudu listed as the starter. Heck is questionable for this week's game with an upper extremity issue.