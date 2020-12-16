TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Adds Florida A&M To 2022 Football Schedule

North Carolina will host Florida A&M during the 2022 football season, a UNC spokesperson has confirmed to THI.

The Tar Heels and Rattlers will meet at Kenan Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, replacing a game versus East Tennessee State that had been on the schedule. That game has reportedly been moved back to 2026.

FAMU currently plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) but is moving to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) prior to the beginning of the 2021 season.

As it stands, UNC’s schedule for the 2022 campaign now includes non-ACC games versus the Rattlers, at Appalachian State, at Georgia State and home versus Notre Dame. Carolina’s ACC games that season are at home versus Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and NC State, and at Wake Forest, Virginia, Duke and Miami.

UNC’s 2021 slate includes non-ACC games versus Wofford, Georgia State and Wake Forest at home and at Notre Dame.



