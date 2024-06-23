North Carolina’s football recruiting class of 2024 grew some Sunday, with July a week away. The Tar Heels gained a commitment from JC transfer Charleston French, who has attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS.

At 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, French attended Amory (MS) High School, where he was a class of 2023 prospect. French took an official visit to UNC this past weekend, and decided to become a Tar Heel while on campus.

A running back, French ran the ball 180 times last fall for 924 yards (5.1 average), scoring eight touchdowns. He fumbled twice, losing one. He averaged 102.7 yards in nine games played in his only season at Itawamba.

“All glory to God!!! I’m a Tarheel!!! Let’s work!!! Thank you to my high school coaches and head coach (Brooks Dampeer), and my JUCO coaches and head coach (Travis Macon),” French wrote on his Twitter/X post announcing his commitment.

He also thanked UNC Coach Mack Brown and running backs coach Larry Porter added, “Thank you… and all the UNC staff for believing in me.”

French is the second JUCO commit in Carolina’s class of 2024, joining Tyrane Stewart, who committed to the Tar Heels last winter.