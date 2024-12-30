UNC Adds Reidsville RB Jariel Cobb to Class of 2025

Jariel Cobb, a 3-star running back who attends Reidsville (NC) High School has committed to play football at North Carolina, he confirmed to THI on Monday afternoon.

At 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Cobb had also been offered by Appalachian State, Air Force, Marshall and plenty of academic schools including Dartmouth and Cornell. He was previously committed to the Air Force Academy.

UNC came into the picture for him when new head coach Bill Belichick and his growing staff were in contact, and things developed from there.

“The reason I chose UNC is because close to home and because I get a chance to play for one of if not the best head coaches ever,” he told Tar Heel Illustrated. “Once he got there, that’s when I started really getting recruited by them because they were looking for recruits that wasn’t recruited heavy beforehand.”

Cobb ran for 1,522 yards while scoring 23 touchdowns this season. He averaged 10.7 yards per rushing attempt, and for his career ran for more than 3,000 yards while crossing the goal line 43 times.