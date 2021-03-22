TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Agrees To Extensions For Brown, Entire Staff

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina has agreed to extensions with Head Football Coach Mack Brown and the football program’s 10 full-time assistant coaches, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Monday.

Brown’s extension maintains the terms of the original agreement and keeps the length of Brown’s contract at five years, through the 2025 season. The contracts of the assistant coaches are now all three-year deals. In addition, wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway has been promoted to assistant head coach, while Larry Porter will serve as assistant special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

“We’re proud of what our football program has accomplished over the last two seasons. Carolina Football is on a great trajectory, and much of that can be credited to our coaches,’’ Cunningham said. “We’ve worked hard to build continuity with this staff, and we’re seeing the benefits of that on the field, in recruiting, and in the community. We are excited to watch this talented coaching staff continue to lead this program forward.”

Brown, the nation’s only active Hall of Fame coach, is currently the winningest active coach in college football and his 259 career victories rank seventh on the FBS all-time list. The 2005 Paul W. “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year and the 2008 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, Brown is one of a handful of coaches in college football history to lead two separate programs to Top-Five national finishes. He is also one of just six active head coaches who has won a National Championship.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Bubba and the Athletics Department for understanding the importance of having stability within our coaching staff,” Brown said. “We said, because Sally and I love UNC and Chapel Hill so much, this is the only place we’ll coach, and we plan on doing that as long has we’re having fun, impacting the young men in our program, and giving Carolina football the best chance to win.

“We also wanted to ensure that our coaching staff’s compensation is consistent with our competitors, so we can achieve the stability we believe helps in developing a consistent winner. We’re receiving great support for our football program, which has made our staff one of the most stable in the nation.”

Brown and the coaching staff continued a remarkable turnaround in year two of his return to Carolina, leading the Tar Heels from two wins in 2018 to the Orange Bowl in 2020. Carolina, which went 8-4, spent much of the season ranked in the Top 25, finishing the regular season at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings and ending the year ranked 18th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll.

This marked just the second time since Brown’s departure in 1997 that Carolina finished a season in the Top 25. Under their guidance, Carolina produced four All-Americans, 13 All-ACC selections, a Top-15 recruiting class and averaged a 3.0 GPA over the spring and fall semesters.

In Brown’s first season back at North Carolina in 2019, the Tar Heels posted a winning season and a resounding victory in the Military Bowl. The seven wins were two more than UNC had won in its previous two seasons combined (5) and the Heels won a bowl game for the first time since 2013. Carolina played close games seemingly all season.

Its nine games decided by seven points or less were the most since 1936 and the Tar Heels’ six losses came by a total of just 26 points. The 2019 squad produced two NFL Draft picks, five NFL free-agent signees, 11 All-ACC honors and freshman QB Sam Howell was named ACC Offensive Rookie and Rookie of the Year before earning Freshman All-America honors.

Next up, Carolina football will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 23 with the first of the allotted 15 workouts.

Season tickets for Carolina football are available for new deposits and renewals by visiting www.goheels.com/renew. Fans may also call the UNC Ticket Office at (919) 962-2296 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are a number of exciting incentives for renewing or purchasing new season tickets by April 16. You can learn more about those by clicking HERE.

