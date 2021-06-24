Dereck Lively trimmed his list to seven schools Thursday evening, and there weren't a lot of surprises.

The 5-star big man who possesses an unlimited ceiling will have taken four visits before the month of June is over, and each one made his group of finalists.

Lively took his first official visit of the month to North Carolina (June 8), and followed that up with an unofficial to Penn State (June 14). He began his official to Kentucky six days later (June 20) and will wind up the month with another official to Duke on the 29th. Lively also has Florida State, Michigan, and USC on his list.