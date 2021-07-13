UNC Announces Nonconference Basketball Schedule

CHAPEL HILL – Four preseason top-10 opponents highlight the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 non-conference schedule.

The Tar Heels will open the regular season, Hubert Davis’s first as UNC’s head coach, against Loyola (Md.) at the Dean E. Smith Center on November 9. That game follows a preseason home game against Elizabeth City State on Friday, November 5, the evening before UNC football plays host to Wake Forest.

Following a home game on November 12 against Brown and a November 16 contest at the College of Charleston, the Tar Heels, No. 13 in NCAA.com’s preseason rankings, head back to Uncasville, Conn., for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

UNC plays No. 7 Purdue on November 20 and either No. 5 Villanova or Tennessee on the 21st. Both games will be played at Mohegan Sun, where the Tar Heels defeated Richmond and Louisville in 2013 to win the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Tar Heels return home on Nov. 23 against UNC Asheville, two days prior to Thanksgiving, and play host to No. 9 Michigan in the 23rd annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge on December 1.

Carolina is scheduled to open Atlantic Coast Conference play the first weekend in December, then returns to non-league action with home games against Elon (Dec. 11) and Furman (Dec. 14).

On December 18, UNC will play preseason No. 1 UCLA, a semifinalist in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, in the eighth annual CBS Sports Classic (at a site to be announced). The Tar Heels are 5-2 in previous CBS Sports Classics, defeating Kentucky in Cleveland in last season’s game.

The Tar Heels then conclude the non-conference portion of their regular season in Chapel Hill against Appalachian State on December 21.





UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA 2021-22 MEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT SITE

Fri. Nov. 5 Elizabeth City State (exh.) Chapel Hill

Tue. Nov. 9 Loyola (Md.) Chapel Hill

Fri. Nov. 12 Brown Chapel Hill

Tue. Nov. 16 at College of Charleston Charleston, S.C.





Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Sat. Nov. 20 vs. Purdue Uncasville, Conn.

Sun. Nov. 21 vs. Tennessee or Villanova Uncasville, Conn.





Tue. Nov. 23 UNC Asheville Chapel Hill





ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Wed. Dec. 1 Michigan Chapel Hill





Sat. Dec. 11 Elon Chapel Hill

Tue. Dec. 14 Furman Chapel Hill





CBS Sports Classic

Sat. Dec. 18 vs. UCLA to be announced





Tue. Dec. 21 Appalachian State Chapel Hill











