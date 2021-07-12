UNC Announces Season Football Tickets Are Sold Out

CHAPEL HILL – For the second time in as many full-capacity seasons, North Carolina football season tickets have sold out. But, there are still ways to watch the Tar Heels in person this season.

A limited number of ticket packages are still available for purchase. The Pick-3 Package separates the 2021 home football games into two tiers. Fans must choose two ACC opponents from the group of Virginia on Sept. 18, Miami on Oct. 16, and Wake Forest on Nov. 6. The third game of the package must include either the home opener versus Georgia State on Sept. 11 or the Senior Day matchup versus Wofford on Nov. 20.

Also on sale now, the Family Package offers families of four or more the opportunity to attend a game in Kenan Stadium at a discounted rate. These are available for the games against Georgia State on Sept. 11, Virginia on Sept. 18, and Wofford on Nov. 20. Each ticket purchased comes with a $5 food and drink voucher.

More information on both the Pick-3 Package and the Family Package can be found HERE.

Group tickets for parties of 15 or more are also available for purchase now for all games except Duke and Florida State. To purchase or to learn more information, call 919-962-2296. Pending availability, single-game tickets will go on-sale to the public on Monday, July 26.