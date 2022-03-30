UNC Announces Send-Off & Watch Party Details

CHAPEL HILL — UNC fans are invited to cheer on the Carolina men’s basketball team on Wednesday as the Tar Heels leave for the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans then support the team again on Saturday night during a watch party at the Smith Center.

WEDNESDAY SEND OFF: The Tar Heels are expected to depart from the Smith Center on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fans may line up on either side of Lettermen’s Lane (between the Smith Center and Woody Durham Media and Communications Center) to send off the team as the Carolina squad heads for buses parked on Skipper Bowles Drive.

Free visitor parking will be available after 5 p.m. in the lots surrounding the Smith Center (Williamson, Bowles and Manning Lots). https://parkmobile.io/

SATURDAY WATCH PARTY: Fans can watch both NCAA men’s basketball semifinal games at the Smith Center Saturday night, with the action on a large projection screen and the arena video boards. In Game 1, Villanova takes on Kansas with tipoff at 6:09 p.m. Approximately 40 minutes after the end of that game, the Tar Heels will take on Duke.

Entry A at the Smith Center will open for students, faculty and staff with a UNC One Card at 5:30 p.m. The general public is invited to enter at Entry A beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Concessions and merchandise will be available. General fan parking is available for $5 in the Manning, Bowles and Craige parking lots beginning at 4 p.m. Payments are cashless (credit cards only) and can be made at the entrance to the lot. ADA parking is available in the Williamson lot for $5 and is also cashless.

The Carolina Basketball Museum, located in the Ernie Williamson Athletic Center, will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (28-9) are playing in a record 21st Final Four, the most of any school in NCAA history. Saturday’s game in New Orleans will mark the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the Tobacco Road archrivals whose campuses are separated by only 8 miles.