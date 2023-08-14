The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 was released Monday, and North Carolina will begin the campaign ranked No. 21 in the nation.

The Tar Heels, who are coming off a 9-5 season, have 292 points, just four behind No. 20 Oklahoma. UNC is 20th in the preseason Coaches’ poll.

Carolina started last season 9-1 clinching the ACC Coastal Division after a win at Wake Forest. But the Tar Heels dropped their last four games, including in the ACC championship game to Clemson, and the Holiday Bowl to Oregon by one point.

UNC returns 2022 ACC Player of the Year in quarterback Drake Maye, and overall has 14 starters back, and made improvements gaining experience through the transfer portal.

Carolina Coach Mack Brown said two weeks ago he believes his team is one of a handful that have a chance at contending for something significant.

“Every coach in America in 130-plus teams is standing there telling them, ‘You can win a championship,’” Brown said. “Really and truly, most of those can’t, so they’re not telling the truth. We can. We’ve got good enough players, we’ve got good enough coaches. We’re a good enough staff, so the challenge for us is to do what we’re supposed to do and step up and make our place.”

UNC opens its season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte. Three of its first four games are versus Power 5 programs, including at home in week three versus Minnesota and the following week at Pittsburgh. In week two, the Tar Heels host an Appalachian State team they allowed 61 points to last fall in a two-point victory.

After an open date following the game at Pitt, UNC played five of its next six games at home before closing on the road at Clemson and NC State.

CLICK HERE for the AP Top 25 Poll