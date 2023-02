With North Carolina’s chances at getting into the NCAA Tournament increasingly stressed, the Tar Heels have a challenging road game at Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The Fighting Irish are just 10-17 overall and 2-14 in the ACC, but they will be geared up for the struggling Tar Heels, and play a style that could cause Carolina some issues.

UNC is 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC, plus the Heels have lost five of their last six games.

Here are 5 things to watch for as UNC visits Notre Dame: