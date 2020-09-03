TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Athletics Cost Reductions Include Salaries, Furloughs

Dear Tar Heel Family,

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and Carolina Community to adjust in many ways. Classes have gone remote, championships have been pushed to the Spring, and we will begin our football and Olympic Fall sports seasons without fans in the stands.

All of this continues to have a negative financial impact on our 28-sport program. We expect to lose between $30 million and $52 million of projected revenue, including ticket sales, sponsorship and television revenue, conference distributions and concessions sales. This is money that we count on to fund our 28 teams and provide scholarships and important services to our student-athletes (including academic, medical and nutritional support).

We already have cut our sport budgets by 10 percent for 2020-21, implemented a spending freeze, halted non-essential travel and left 17 full-time open positions in the department unfilled. In addition, earlier today we shared with our department a difficult decision: effective October 1, we will implement a salary reduction or furlough to each full-time member of our staff, as follows:

*Coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent,

*Coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent, and

*Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 15 days.

These reductions will be in effect until June 30, 2021.

This was not an easy decision. Our coaches and staff work diligently each day to ensure that our student-athletes have the best experience possible, and their dedication makes Carolina a truly special place. This was also a necessary decision, because we must do everything we can to provide as many opportunities as possible for student-athletes in the future.

Unfortunately, these reductions will not cover our projected losses in revenue in 2020-21. As we move forward, I will continue to work with Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Rams Club Executive Director John Montgomery and others to find additional ways to address our financial challenges and prepare for the future.

Please join me in thanking our coaches and staff for all they continue to do to support our student-athletes, department, University and Carolina Community. Thanks also to all of you who continue to support us in so many ways – as Rams Club members, as contributors to our sports programs, as fans. We continue to face challenges we never would have imagined a year ago as this terrible pandemic continues. We will continue to get through this, together.

Please stay safe.

Sincerely,

Bubba Cunningham Director of Athletics